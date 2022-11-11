What Is Happening?

Midterm Chaos
* We still have no idea who won in AZ.
* Time to demand apologies from election officials.
* Getting election results shouldn’t be this hard.
* News media: this is completely normal; calm down!
* The left benefits from this havoc and mayhem.
* FL has learned from their past problems; every state should handle elections like Florida.
* Nothing destroys confidence in democracy faster than delays in counting votes.
* America’s system is an embarrassment.
* You would call these delays third-world, but it’s beneath that.
* Most third-world countries require voter ID and don’t wait days for election results; they tally their ballots within hours.
‘Game The System’
* We ought to demand that every state games their system.
* We ought to demand that every election in America looks like Florida’s — not in its outcome, but in the way it’s conducted.
* Only registered voters can vote; they must vote in their own names; they can only vote once; and you (the citizens who own and run this country) get to know the results within hours.
* Anything less than that is an actual attack on democracy.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-democracy-faith-based-system-who-could-believe-this
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 10 November 2022
