Stew Peters Full Show: Chinese ILLEGALS Plan VIOLENT UPRISING
Published 16 hours ago

Chinese ILLEGALS Plan VIOLENT UPRISING, Trudeau Is A Coke Head, Nations Must Submit To Christ!
Justin Trudeau went on a cocaine fueled bender at the G20 summit.
Odessa Orlewicz is here to detail the success of the million man march in Canada and confirm that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a cocaine problem.
China believes it has the right to govern America because they claim their ancestors were first to North America.
Michael Yon is on the ground in Panama City, Panama and he joins to detail the coming violent uprising of Chinese Nationals in America.
Some evangelicals are using leftist tactics and calling Christian Nationalism “racist”.
Former Trump a

