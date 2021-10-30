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Dave Racer - Oct. 29 - With Joe Langfeld, Ric Olson and Grace-Marie Turner
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Dave Racer's show on Brighteon.TV for October 29, with a focus on human life. "Life Notes" with Joe Langfeld about euthanasia and advanced medical directives. With Ric Olson, national leader on eldercare, from Lessons Learned Solutions, LLC. Then with Grace-Marie Turner of Galen Institute.
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