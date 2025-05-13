A Final Stand is Imminent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Logical Final Stand
The imminent collapse of the Ukrainian lines forces the boastful and deadline issuing Western "democracies" are being forced to participate directly to prevent collapse of the "war" and consequential "implied reality"
After Thursday 15th May 2025
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=05SKDQClRGE
https://youtu.be/7GU0J9YvCsM?t=570
https://www.anonview.com/r/savese7en/comments/1k60t8p/stew_peters_claims_war_is_scripted_after_may_15
https://realrawnews.com/2025/05/report-hungry-ukrainian-soldiers-turn-to-cannibalism-as-zelenskyy-hoards-food-and-lives-like-a-king/