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Can Yoga Be Christianized?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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Can Yoga Be Christianized?
https://tv.gab.com/channel/thebereancall/view/can-yoga-be-christianized-610c0f50e87681a71edccfa5

https://www.thebereancall.org/content/can-reincarnation-be-christianized
More about Yoga: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/yoga
Free YOGA AND THE BODY OF CHRIST eBook: https://davehunt.org

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You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. We’re concluding our series on yoga and Christianity in this first segment of our program and, as we’ve been saying for a number of weeks now, it’s rather shocking to see the growing acceptance of the practice of yoga within Christendom. And, this is greatly disturbing because yoga, if you don’t know, is really the central practice of Hinduism and its beliefs and practices are completely at odds with Christianity. And our syllabus for this series is Dave Hunt’s book, Yoga and the Body of Christ: What Position Should Christians Hold? And later Gary will tell you how you can order the book, or if you’d like a copy of the series, he’ll tell you when it will be available. Dave, I’d like to give our listeners and viewers a summary of what we’ve discussed in the series. But first, if you would, please explain the difference between the major, really a major doctrine of Hinduism, and its opposing doctrine in Christianity. And, of course, what I’m referring to here is reincarnation vs. resurrection.
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