The Hidden Cost of AI, an interview with Hakeem Anwar

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Artificial intelligence is often discussed in terms of innovation and software, but its physical infrastructure is an important part of the conversation. From data centers and electricity to water, land, and community planning, AI expansion raises questions about the resources needed to support future growth. How might these demands shape technology, infrastructure, and everyday life? Watch the latest interview to explore the discussion and hear different perspectives on this evolving topic.
#ArtificialIntelligence #Technology #Innovation #FutureTech #CurrentEvents
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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