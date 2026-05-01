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Nobel Prize Theoretical Physicist Dumbfounded By Simple Question
Ioftheneedle
Ioftheneedle
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If you ever look seriously at the whole spinning globe theory, you’ll find that they explain just about EVERYTHING, by “gravity”.   That’s their “go to”when nothing else makes sense.  So they use it a LOT. 

Gravity, is an unproven theory that no one can even describe or define. 

Ask the top “scientists” in their field, and they’ll straight up tell you… right after having the look of being completely dumbfounded, but still.  

Science and logic 101 tells you that you can’t describe or define something that is unexplainable, with something, that is unexplainable.   Like if you hear footsteps in your attic late at night and you want to find out what’s causing it, and someone says it must be “a ghost”…. they’re attempting to explain something, with something that is unexplainable.   

“Ghost” is not a specific real defined thing, it’s meaningless jibber jabber, it doesn’t explain a single thing, not from a scientific point of view anyway. 

An explanation that explains something, with something that is unexplained, remains unexplained, two times over.  It’s what I like to call,  a double whammy of unexplained bull shiit.  

And this is what I have to constantly put up with.  Sure I make it look easy.   But is it?  Pretty much, yeah, but still. 


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