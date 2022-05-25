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WEF Advisor For Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari: “If Bad Comes To Worse And When The ‘Flood’ Comes… The Scientists Will Build A Noah’s Arc For The Elite… Leaving The Rest To Drown”
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74 views • May 25, 2022
Yuval Noah Harari: “If bad comes to worse and when the ‘Flood’ comes…the scientists will build a Noah’s Arc for the elite…leaving the rest to drown…”
#KlausSchwab #YuvalNoahHarari #WEF
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
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#KlausSchwab #YuvalNoahHarari #WEF
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Truth Social: @CodyRayAlexander
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
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