CLOT SHOT Has No Biological Components: World's Population POISONED From Chemicals Found In Vaxx

Apr 10, 2023





Last week Dr. Astrid Stuckleberger went viral after her appearance on the Stew Peters Show when she claimed there is no mRNA in the Covid “vaccines”.

Govinda Tidball is here to detail his identical claim that none of the shots have biological components.

Govinda’s findings reveal the shots were made up of lipid nanoparticles, hydrogel, heavy metals, graphene oxide, deionized water, salt, sugar, and aluminum-hydroxide.

Over 3K shots on the market were tested and analyzed and none of them contained mRNA.

The contents of the actual injections is something very different from what we are being told.

The graphene oxide and heavy metals are short circuiting the electricals inside of people’s bodies.

