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What Pisses Me Off About Brexit | UK's EU Referendum
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20 views • August 22, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3286/what-pisses-me-off-about-brexit-uks-eu-referendum
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3286-what-pisses-me-off-about-brexit-uks-eu-referendum
While there are economic scare stories, concerns about international trade complications and fears about the United Kingdom becoming isolated on a world stage - make no mistake that upcoming EU Referendum vote is truly now about Immigration and the European Migrant Crisis.
The United Kingdom decides it’s future on June 23rd, 2016 - and it’s now or never when it comes to saving Britain.
Sources
http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/gnxp/2012/07/cousin-marriage-can-reduce-i-q-a-lot/#.VzOzVOSiWUk
http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2FBF01067435
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1578190/Minister-warns-of-inbreeding-risk-for-Muslims.html
http://dailycaller.com/2015/12/08/65-percent-of-syrian-refugees-cant-read-and-write-join-workforce/
The viral nature of radical Islam:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/mind-in-the-machine/201601/fighting-radical-islam-virus-the-mind
http://www.christiantoday.com/article/the.true.nature.of.islam.its.like.a.deadly.virus.that.threatens.the.whole.world.says.muslim.expert/74156.htm
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3286-what-pisses-me-off-about-brexit-uks-eu-referendum
While there are economic scare stories, concerns about international trade complications and fears about the United Kingdom becoming isolated on a world stage - make no mistake that upcoming EU Referendum vote is truly now about Immigration and the European Migrant Crisis.
The United Kingdom decides it’s future on June 23rd, 2016 - and it’s now or never when it comes to saving Britain.
Sources
http://blogs.discovermagazine.com/gnxp/2012/07/cousin-marriage-can-reduce-i-q-a-lot/#.VzOzVOSiWUk
http://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2FBF01067435
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/1578190/Minister-warns-of-inbreeding-risk-for-Muslims.html
http://dailycaller.com/2015/12/08/65-percent-of-syrian-refugees-cant-read-and-write-join-workforce/
The viral nature of radical Islam:
https://www.psychologytoday.com/blog/mind-in-the-machine/201601/fighting-radical-islam-virus-the-mind
http://www.christiantoday.com/article/the.true.nature.of.islam.its.like.a.deadly.virus.that.threatens.the.whole.world.says.muslim.expert/74156.htm
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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