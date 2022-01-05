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Steps to Take Now That You’re Awake! - Patriot Impact
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50 views • January 05, 2022
Marnie Lynn is a go-getter to the next level and she has filled a major hole in the patriot movement… how to get connected to your local government and how to spend money with people who don’t hate you… watch this to check it all out!
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