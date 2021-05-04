Emerging Epidemics & The Key of LOVE an Interview w Dr Leonard Horowitz

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The GOOD News- An important message for humanity!
A privileged conversation with one of my long time heroes Dr. Leonard Horowitz, discoverer of the source of AIDS who found the government contracts linking the monetary appropriations to retro-viral research years prior to epidemic. Author of 20+ books including the number one best seller on the source of our epidemics "Emerging Viruses: AIDS And Ebola : Nature, Accident or Intentional?" , as well as books on the solution to these and many more problems found in the key of LOVE, "The Book of 528: Prosperity Key of LOVE".
https://healthyworldstore.com/
https://www.cureshoppe.com/the-book-of-528-prosperity-key-of-love-hard-copy/
https://www.amazon.com/Emerging-Viruses-Nature-Accident-Intentional/dp/0923550127