Table Flipping Tables episode 10 John Hamer Paper money, Icebergs & Cognitive Dissonance

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GET IT ON AMAZON WHILE YOU CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Welcome-Masquerade-Prelude-Great-Reset/dp/B09Y395SBM
Shannon Rowan’s WiFi Refugee
https://wifi-refugee.com/
Shannon’s blog:
https://wifi-refugee.com/blog%2Fessays
John Hamer’s Falsification of History
http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/
John’s author profile on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/John-Hamer/e/B00B8X4CB6
John’s BitChute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z26zmEN7WToE/