Table Flipping Tables episode 10 John Hamer Paper money, Icebergs & Cognitive Dissonance

GET IT ON AMAZON WHILE YOU CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Welcome-Masquerade-Prelude-Great-Reset/dp/B09Y395SBM
Shannon Rowan’s WiFi Refugee
https://wifi-refugee.com/
Shannon’s blog:
https://wifi-refugee.com/blog%2Fessays
John Hamer’s Falsification of History
http://falsificationofhistory.co.uk/
John’s author profile on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/John-Hamer/e/B00B8X4CB6
John’s BitChute channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/z26zmEN7WToE/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.