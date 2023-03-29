EXPOSED Far-left ‘religion’ SACRIFICES REALITY for power

Glenn Beck
March 29, 2023
Somehow, less than two days after the tragedy at The Covenant School in Nashville, TN, some within the far-left actually are framing conservatives as the violent ones to blame. This demonstrates the NUMBER ONE rule required to create disinformation, Glenn explains. And there’s few better at this tactic than the far-left and today’s federal government. In this clip, Glenn exposes how they’re changing our language, our meaning, and using their ‘religion’ to SACRIFICE REALITY. But, thankfully, there’s just one simple step YOU can do to halt their ‘crazy grab of power.’ Listen to the clip to find out what that step is…
