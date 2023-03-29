Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EXPOSED Far-left ‘religion’ SACRIFICES REALITY for power
50 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


March 29, 2023


Somehow, less than two days after the tragedy at The Covenant School in Nashville, TN, some within the far-left actually are framing conservatives as the violent ones to blame. This demonstrates the NUMBER ONE rule required to create disinformation, Glenn explains. And there’s few better at this tactic than the far-left and today’s federal government. In this clip, Glenn exposes how they’re changing our language, our meaning, and using their ‘religion’ to SACRIFICE REALITY. But, thankfully, there’s just one simple step YOU can do to halt their ‘crazy grab of power.’ Listen to the clip to find out what that step is…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ybj4zyZiUGE

Keywords
violenceconservativesreligionpowerfar leftnashvilletennesseerealityglenn beckdisinformationsacrificestragedypower grabtnframingchanging languagesteps to takecovenant school

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket