Priest's Prediction of the Events of 2020 and Beyond! Prophecy made 44 Years ago proved 100% TRUE!

Dec 7, 2022
Ralph Martin and Renewal Ministries have drawn attention to the 44-year-old prognostication, which now appears especially prophetic. When leaders of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal heard Franciscan Father Michael Scanlan, the president of Franciscan University of Steubenville, deliver a prophecy in 1976 about a time of lawlessness and shuttered churches, no one imagined such a scenario occurring soon — or ever
Source: https://www.ncregister.com/news/father-michael-scanlan-s-1976-prophecy-and-the-events-of-2020-g0n5et88?amp
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtWIESMtYG4
