Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Priest's Prediction of the Events of 2020 and Beyond! Prophecy made 44 Years ago proved 100% TRUE!
146 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Dec 7, 2022


Ralph Martin and Renewal Ministries have drawn attention to the 44-year-old prognostication, which now appears especially prophetic. When leaders of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal heard Franciscan Father Michael Scanlan, the president of Franciscan University of Steubenville, deliver a prophecy in 1976 about a time of lawlessness and shuttered churches, no one imagined such a scenario occurring soon — or ever

Source: https://www.ncregister.com/news/father-michael-scanlan-s-1976-prophecy-and-the-events-of-2020-g0n5et88?amp


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtWIESMtYG4


Keywords
christianprophecyreligioncatholicpredictiontrue1976ralph martin2020 and beyond44 years agofr michael scanlantime of lawlessnessshuttered churchesfranciscan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket