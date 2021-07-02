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How Many Healthy Teenage Boys Must Die to Satisfy Fauci? Ledger Report 1137
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185 views • July 02, 2021
The CDC and Team Fauci are on the verge of recommending the COVID shot and/or masks for school children this fall. Liberty is under attack by this bunch with a helping hand from Bill Gates and his immoral “Daily Pass” which forces school children to input sacred and personal health information into a phone app! 700,000 adverse side effects are estimated from the so-called vaccines in the age group 12-17, mostly affecting young males. This must stop! Graham Ledger speaks with attorney Robert Tyler who is suing the one of the largest school districts in the nation to prevent forcing children to get the shot, wear a mask, and share private information with Microsoft!
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