BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New World Next Year 2021
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5190 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • December 17, 2020
Welcome to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This year:

Media Monarchy’s 2020 Story: The Maskerade Is Weaponized By the Scamdemic
https://bit.ly/37r9FK8

Guardian Story Photo Reminds Us Gitmo Prisoners Forced to Wear Masks
https://bit.ly/38fGys8

Guantánamo Bay: 14 Years of Injustice (Jun. 5, 2013) // Fighting “Terrorism” With Torture (Apr. 12, 2003)
https://bit.ly/3p285V0

Scamdemic Lockdowns Just the Latest Use of Time-Tested Psych Warfare Techniques, From the Cold War to the War Of Terror
https://bit.ly/3p3sEAn

Corbett Report’s 2020 Story: The End of the Internet (as we knew it)

The Library of Alexandria is on Fire
https://bit.ly/2LISjzU

Media Monarchy’s Trend Prediction for 2021: Scamdemic Paves the Way for Smart Gridification

Techsperts Propose Driverless Highway
https://bit.ly/3r3HIzw

The "Possible Problems" with #V2X, Vehicle-to-Vehicle Communication
https://bit.ly/37qejrC

#FCC Opens up the 5.9 GHz Band for #WiFi and #Automotive Applications
https://bit.ly/37ohMqK

SKYA21043 is a highly-integrated, 5 GHz FEM for high-power automotive #V2V and #V2X applications.
https://bit.ly/3r5PtF5

Coronavirus Pandemic Paving the Way for Drone Delivery Services
https://bit.ly/3rc9wlF

Welcome to Your Driverless Future!
https://bit.ly/3r7rpBN

Corbett Report’s Trend Prediction for 2021: The People’s Reset

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)

Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
Keywords
vaccinesnewshoaxcommunismpropagandaaigenocidenwo1984current affairsgeneticsmasksmsm liesdna manipulationquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Australia Moves to Sue Meta, TikTok and YouTube Over Failure to Enforce Under-16 Social Media Ban

Edison Reed
Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Federal agents conduct door-to-door voter eligibility checks amid growing concerns over intimidation

Ramon Tomey
Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Report: Over 1,000 Doctors Have Left Israel, Creating Healthcare Strain and Strategic Risk

Garrison Vance
Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Get Up and Stretch: Five Ways to Counter Effects of Prolonged Sitting

Zoey Sky
Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Trilateral Talks on the Horizon: Putin Backs Restarting Ukraine Peace Dialogue with U.S. and Kyiv, Eyes November Talks

Garrison Vance
Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Meta Says Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Recorded Audio Without Wake Phrase, Fix Applied

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy