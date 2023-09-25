Create New Account
Watch Justin Trudeau and Vlod Zelenskyy Get Greeted By Thousands of 'F_ck You Trudeau' in Toronto
Global Agenda
Published Yesterday

On Friday night (September 22nd) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid a visit to Little Ukraine in downtown Toronto and outside the prestigous and very expensive Royal York Hotel the two War Mongerer Leaders were met by hundreds of anti Trudeau and Zelenskyy (anti-war) protestors. I want to share with my viewers my fellow Canadian content creator's @mistersunshinebaby's video that he edited together from another YouTube Canadian content creator @DaceyMedia and it clearly shows what an out of touch and narcissist idiot Justin Trudeau is. Thank you @mistersunshinebaby for your efforts.


#mistersunshinebaby #justintrudeau #volodymyerzelenskyy


Mirrored video and channel:


YouTube Channel:

@mistersunshinebaby


Video:

Trudeau Has MELTDOWN Over F*CK TRUDEAU Protest

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SfeomTbIrqI



