I WAS WRONG SO PLEASE ACCEPT MY APOLOGY

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PERSONAL MESSAGE I WANT ALL MY DONOR BOX SUPPORTERS TO WATCH: THANK YOU MY SUPPORTERS
https://youtu.be/xg3a22XahWo
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OFFICIAL DONOR LINK BELOW (SORRY WE'RE NOT ABLE TO PROCESS CHECKS OR MONEY ORDERS)
https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support
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OFFICIAL THINK ABOUT IT STORE:
https://teespring.com/stores/think-about-it-2
WEBSITES:
https://thinkaboutit.news
https://www.thinkaboutit.online
LISTEN TO SHOW AUDIO FOR VISUALLY IMPAIRED:
https://www.spreaker.com/user/thinkaboutit
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YOUTUBE VIDEO CHANNEL MAIN:
https://www.youtube.com/thinkaboutitnow
YOUTUBE VIDEO BACKUP CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfEjocyVWEM-HjHICbjwnCg
BRIGHTEON VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/thinkaboutit
UGETube VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@Think%20About%20It
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thinkaboutit/
LBRY VIDEO CHANNEL:
https://open.lbry.com/@ThinkAboutIt
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MINDS PAGE:
https://www.minds.com/ThinkAboutItNow
GAB PAGE:
https://gab.com/ThinkAboutIt
STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@thinkaboutitnow
TWITTER:
https://twitter.com/ThinkAboutItOnl
FACEBOOK:
https://www.facebook.com/ThinkAboutItRealNews/
INSTAGRAM:
https://www.instagram.com/thinkaboutitvideo/
Would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior?...
Click this link: https://thinkaboutit.news/want-jesus-christ-now/
Read Bible Online:
https://www.biblegateway.com
LEARN THE BIBLE WITH LES FELDICK:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV8LnOwXpvTPfcdVhswSFcQ
http://lesfeldick.org/
(I disagree with Les' "Rapture" teaching, but otherwise, Les' Bible teaching is good.)
To see my "rapture" video on why I disagree with Les, Go Here: https://www.brighteon.com/b9582a7b-e3f1-4350-aa37-105ed1ea36a5 OR https://www.brighteon.com/4edaced0-bafd-4f12-ab90-77bd38107194
WHY I "DON'T" RECOMMEND THE NIV TRANSLATION:
https://youtu.be/oDsor5TjmSU
RECOMMENDED READING: Confusion in the Cosmos: Decoding the Deception BY Miguel Stephano
Book available here: https://bit.ly/3aaBJjB
BOOK OF ENOCH ONLINE:
http://www.hiddenbible.com/enoch/online.html
BOOK OF ENOCH HARDCOPY I HAVE:
2ND EDITION Book of Enoch By Ronald K. Brown
FLAT EARTH CONFIRMED BY RETIRED POLISH ASTRONAUT:
https://youtu.be/oVa1fRgTiAw
FLAT EARTH INFORMATION BOOK:
https://www.amazon.com/Testing-Globe-Investigation-Rob-Skiba/dp/1724119044/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=rob+skiba&qid=1571322405&sr=8-5
Email address:
[email protected]
U.S. Mail address:
Steve at Think About It
P.O. Box 151665
Cape Coral, Fl 33915-1665
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