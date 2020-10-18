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Death by Medicine - Rockefeller Highjacks American Medicine
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212 views • October 18, 2020
Rockefeller Highjacks American Medicine. Use of a philanthropy front and media take over to lure people into abandoning millennia of proven highly effective natural healing and health maintenance products for allotropics and patent medicines created from toxic petrochemicals for the sole purpose of profit and not healing.
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