WhatsWrong#13: Abortion & COVID jabs (pt3)

What's Wrong With The World, Mama?In this episode we continue our discovery about the truth of abortion, another very wrong thing with our world.Music: "Where is the love?" by Black-eyed PeasCOPYRIGHT CLAIM:Please note that we do not own the rights to any music or images used in this video. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TO THE COPYRIGHT OWNERS. Thank you & God bless to those artists!THE CONTENT IN THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATION AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLYPlease check out the resources below:ARTICLES:Exploring the dark world of vaccines & fetal tissue research (pt 1 & 2)Forsaking God for the sake of scienceCatholic conscience & the COVID-19 vaccineAborted fetal cells & vaccines - a scandal much bigger than Pfizer’s whistleblower ever imaginedBaby born alive after botched abortion was left gasping for air for 2 hours before dyingProof that Aborted Children are Used to Produce VaccinesExclusive: Pfizer’s Nervousness About Its COVID Vaccine’s Origins Conceals a Horror StoryFetal body parts used for researchFederal government caught buying fresh flesh of aborted babies who could’ve have survived as preemiesHuman DNA in vaccines: origins and safety (click “read more” bottom of article)Its time to get beyond vaccinesIs US health really the best in the world?EXCELLENT VIDEO INTERVIEWS / ARTICLES:The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction (MUST WATCH!)Prof Theresa Deisher - short video (MUST WATCH!)Robert F Kennedy Jr interviews Prof Theresa Deisher (MUST WATCH first 15 mins esp 11 minute mark to 14 minute mark)Notable quotes about abortion:USEFUL WEBSITES:Children of God for lifeOperation RescueCenter for Medical progress (holds videos of undercover deals for selling baby body parts)Whale (massive database of info)Sound choice100 Abortion Photos (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!)Images of abortion (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!)Office of medical & scientific justiceLive action .orgAbortion picsCOVID medical networkAre vaccines safe?CRIMES OF VAX CORPORATIONS:Crimes of COVID maker Pfizer