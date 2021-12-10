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WhatsWrong#13: Abortion & COVID jabs (pt3)
XCell Church
XCell Church
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64 views • December 10, 2021
What's Wrong With The World, Mama?

In this episode we continue our discovery about the truth of abortion, another very wrong thing with our world.

Music: "Where is the love?" by Black-eyed Peas

COPYRIGHT CLAIM:
Please note that we do not own the rights to any music or images used in this video. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED TO THE COPYRIGHT OWNERS. Thank you & God bless to those artists!

THE CONTENT IN THIS VIDEO IS FOR EDUCATION AND INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY

Please check out the resources below:

ARTICLES:
Exploring the dark world of vaccines & fetal tissue research (pt 1 & 2)
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2021/05/17/exploring-the-dark-world-of-vaccines-and-fetal-tissue-research-part-1/

https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2021/05/26/exploring-the-dark-world-of-vaccines-and-fetal-tissue-research-part-2/

Forsaking God for the sake of science
https://cogforlife.org/2012/06/13/forsaking-god-for-science/

Catholic conscience & the COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.crisismagazine.com/2021/catholic-conscience-and-the-covid-19-vaccine


Aborted fetal cells & vaccines - a scandal much bigger than Pfizer’s whistleblower ever imagined
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/2/frontlinenews/aborted-fetal-cells-and-vaccines-a-scandal-much-bigger-than-pfizers-whistleblower-ever-imagined/

Baby born alive after botched abortion was left gasping for air for 2 hours before dying
https://www.lifenews.com/2021/06/21/baby-born-alive-after-botched-abortion-was-left-gasping-for-air-for-two-hours-before-dying/

Proof that Aborted Children are Used to Produce Vaccines
https://cogforlife.org/prove-it/

Exclusive: Pfizer’s Nervousness About Its COVID Vaccine’s Origins Conceals a Horror Story
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/10/exclusive-pfizers-nervousness-covid-vaccines-origins-conceals-horror-story/

Fetal body parts used for research
https://investigatemagazine.co.nz/2451/fetal-body-parts-used-for-reseach/

Federal government caught buying fresh flesh of aborted babies who could’ve have survived as preemies
https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/15/federal-government-caught-buying-fresh-flesh-of-aborted-babies-who-could-have-survived-as-preemies/

Human DNA in vaccines: origins and safety (click “read more” bottom of article)
https://www.rodefshalom613.org/2020/08/human-dna-in-vaccines-origins-and-safety/

Its time to get beyond vaccines
https://www.catholicworldreport.com/2021/03/03/opinion-its-time-to-get-beyond-vaccines/

Is US health really the best in the world?
https://www.jhsph.edu/research/centers-and-institutes/johns-hopkins-primary-care-policy-center/Publications_PDFs/A154.pdf

EXCELLENT VIDEO INTERVIEWS / ARTICLES:

The unborn babies used for vaccine development were alive at tissue extraction (MUST WATCH!)
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/the-unborn-babies-used-for-vaccine-development-were-alive-at-tissue-extraction/

Prof Theresa Deisher - short video (MUST WATCH!)
https://youtu.be/2RNb4cXIPrU

Robert F Kennedy Jr interviews Prof Theresa Deisher (MUST WATCH first 15 mins esp 11 minute mark to 14 minute mark)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c4N34T-T1H8

Notable quotes about abortion:
https://clinicquotes.com/


USEFUL WEBSITES:

Children of God for life
https://cogforlife.org/

Operation Rescue
https://www.operationrescue.org/

Center for Medical progress (holds videos of undercover deals for selling baby body parts)
https://www.centerformedicalprogress.org/cmp/investigative-footage/

Whale (massive database of info)
http://whale.to/

Sound choice
https://soundchoice.org/

100 Abortion Photos (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!)
http://www.100abortionphotos.com/

Images of abortion (VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED!)
http://www.imagesofabortion.com/pages/start/home.aspx

Office of medical & scientific justice
https://www.omsj.org/

Live action .org
https://www.liveaction.org/news/10-images-change-mind-abortion/
https://www.liveaction.org/news/

Abortion pics
https://www.slideshare.net/sjk/abortion-1

COVID medical network
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/

Are vaccines safe?
https://www.arevaccinessafe.org/

CRIMES OF VAX CORPORATIONS:
Crimes of COVID maker Pfizer
https://www.dmlawfirm.com/crimes-of-covid-vaccine-maker-pfizer-well-documented/
Keywords
biblegodvaccinationvaccinetruthabortionhistorymodernapfizerhek-293covidastra-zeneca
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