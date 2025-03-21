Welcome To The Trump - Musk DOGE Revolution!-NOW THE END BEGINS-MARCH 21 2025

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, if you haven’t noticed by now, America is in shambles, not only that Europe is also in shambles, and conditions are ripe, once again for world war. Revolution from every quarter is on everyone’s lips, and things don’t look like they’ll be getting better anytime soon. Over in England today, Heathrow airport is closed today because a massive fire of unknown origin is raging while you read this. It comes as fears have been expressed that Putin may be behind the blaze as experts warn it “bears all hallmarks” of a Russian sabotage plot. The fire follows a chilling wave of Russian intelligence-linked fires, bomb plots, and even assassination attempts across Europe – and has delighted Russian trolls. Meanwhile, Downing Street would not say whether it is confident Heathrow Airport will be fully reopened by Saturday. Asked whether this would be the case, a No 10 spokesman said: “Well, it’s clearly a fast-moving situation.” That’s an understatement if there ever was one, and a perfect way to describe today’s Podcast!



