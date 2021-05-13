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India's Public Health Ambassador Dies Less Than 24 Hours After "Vaccine" Shot
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432 views • May 13, 2021
After stating on national television, "I want to put an end to all the rumors. I want to show people that there is no danger in getting vaccinated. On the contrary, it will protect us", Ambassador Vivekh died less than 24 hours after receiving the shot.
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