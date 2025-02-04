Zionist Forces Kill Innocent Child Laila Khatib

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The martyrdom of Laila Khatib, an innocent child, by Zionist forces in the town of Ash-Shuhada, south of Jenin. She was two and a half years old, caught in the gunfire as occupation forces stormed the area and opened fire indiscriminately. Her story serves as another heartbreaking reminder of the ongoing violence faced by Palestinians, including children, under occupation.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 26/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video