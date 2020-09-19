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Searchers - Needles And Pins - (Color Video Stereo Remaster - 1964) - Bubblerock - HD
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64 views • September 19, 2020
Here is a great Bubblerock video I put together
of the great 1964 mega hit ,
"Needles and Pins" by The Searchers
I remastered the video and stereo studio music
and added cool pics plus added a hilarious TV host clip
introducing the searchers taken for a Jerry Lewis film in 1965.
As for the the color clip of the Searchers ,
This video was originally in B&W
This is the updated version that is colorized
by - Colouring The Past.
They do great colorized videos and haves 100's of them
and are uploading them reguarly.
Go to their Facebook channel and check out the videos
and send them a donation if you can.
They work really hard and do these for free.
Here is the link -
COLOURING THE PAST - Facebook Page -
https://www.facebook.com/Colouring-The-Past-100373351546415/?eid=ARBaKmf64XabpTNPGt9pPg-dXEoydqo7eHdGKWYt0MN_8fmHEaEu5wB7WG6vVhCTEJDKVmiALVEc-NJt
Come and check out my other Pop and Rock classics
with over 800 Bubblerock music videos
at my Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Rock On !!!
Danbanrock !!!
of the great 1964 mega hit ,
"Needles and Pins" by The Searchers
I remastered the video and stereo studio music
and added cool pics plus added a hilarious TV host clip
introducing the searchers taken for a Jerry Lewis film in 1965.
As for the the color clip of the Searchers ,
This video was originally in B&W
This is the updated version that is colorized
by - Colouring The Past.
They do great colorized videos and haves 100's of them
and are uploading them reguarly.
Go to their Facebook channel and check out the videos
and send them a donation if you can.
They work really hard and do these for free.
Here is the link -
COLOURING THE PAST - Facebook Page -
https://www.facebook.com/Colouring-The-Past-100373351546415/?eid=ARBaKmf64XabpTNPGt9pPg-dXEoydqo7eHdGKWYt0MN_8fmHEaEu5wB7WG6vVhCTEJDKVmiALVEc-NJt
Come and check out my other Pop and Rock classics
with over 800 Bubblerock music videos
at my Youtube channel - danbanrock1
Rock On !!!
Danbanrock !!!
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