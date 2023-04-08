Stew Peters Full Show: 4/7/23 GOOD FRIDAY SPECIAL: Happy Easter To The Stew Crew!

The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the most important day in human history.

God showed his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us.

All have fallen short of the glory of God and are sinners.

For God so loved the world he sent his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.

As Christians our day to day battles can be tough and grueling.

Sometimes it feels like we have far more defeats than victories and that can feel discouraging and even humiliating.

However, it was nothing compared to the humiliation endured by God in the flesh when He took the punishment we deserve.

So we fight on resting in the saving knowledge of the Gospel of Jesus Christ knowing it is He who is for us and it is He who will win the battle.

The success of the documentary “Died Suddenly” certainly was a victory made possible by God Almighty.

The rescue of baby Cyrus from the Idaho CPS was also a victory demonstrating God’s power to save innocent children.

We remember these victories do not belong to the Stew Peters Show.

These victories belong to God.

Praise be to God.

