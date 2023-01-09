Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
"1 In 179 Americans Will Be Murdered If Crime Stats Continue"
23 views
channel image
Hal Graves
Published Yesterday |

As violent crime stats are happening all over the U.S., a new study has calculated that if murder rates continue that one in 179 Americans will be eventually murdered in their lifetimes.  The study was done by "Just Facts," a nonprofit research institute.  The organization claims that their have been few definitive studies on the actual number of murders the past few years.  And, that FBI numbers have been under-reported, incomplete, and based on estimates too much.  "Just Facts" by using CDC death certificate numbers claimed the actual murder numbers in 2021 were 24,493 victims.


Keywords
fbi24perpetratorsus murder rates soaringjust factsone in 179 americans to be murderedfbi crime figuresus murders spikingnews nationmurder victimsmurder violence in many us cities493 murder victimsde-fund the policemurder crime victims

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket