"1 In 179 Americans Will Be Murdered If Crime Stats Continue"

As violent crime stats are happening all over the U.S., a new study has calculated that if murder rates continue that one in 179 Americans will be eventually murdered in their lifetimes. The study was done by "Just Facts," a nonprofit research institute. The organization claims that their have been few definitive studies on the actual number of murders the past few years. And, that FBI numbers have been under-reported, incomplete, and based on estimates too much. "Just Facts" by using CDC death certificate numbers claimed the actual murder numbers in 2021 were 24,493 victims.



