BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Deadly Israeli Attack On Refugee Camp: An Israeli airstrike targeted a home in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, killing 6 Palestinians and injuring several others
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • 1 month ago

DEADLY ISRAELI ATTACK ON REFUGEE CAMP: An Israeli airstrike targeted a home in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, killing 6 Palestinians and injuring several others.

310 more people were killed as a result of the airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, and hundreds more were injured and missing, the Gaza Health Ministry reports.

(more info on last IDF video) Cynthia

Adding: 

Israeli forces close Gaza-Egypt Rafah border crossing — report

Each day, around 50 sick and injured people from Gaza passed through Rafah to Sinai, Ynet writes. The other main crossings, including the Erez Crossing and the Kerem Shalom Crossing, have been closed for about two weeks.

326 people were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza by Tuesday morning, according to the latest reports.

Adding: 

NETANYAHU ENDED GAZA CEASEFIRE ON SAME DAY HE WAS SET TO TESTIFY IN COURT

Just hours before the petition was filed, the IDF launched a massive military operation in Gaza, the document says. The Israeli PM is facing trial on several charges, including corruption.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy