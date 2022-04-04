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Donald Trump Jr. gives America the AGENDA-FREE news we want
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201 views • April 04, 2022
Glenn Beck.
Sick and tired of news organizations deciding for you which stories are important and which opinions you should have? Well, so was Donald Trump Jr. So, he and his team developed a new way to read the news: MxM News. It’s an app that ‘cut[s] through the censorship, mainstream bias, and institutional dominance that has left society divided and misinformed.’ MxM News provides you with information from all kinds of sources — ones that sway to the left AND to the right. ‘We let people actually use their brains,’ Trump Jr. tells Glenn, ‘and, you know, make their own opinions.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PvjRDABgFY
Sick and tired of news organizations deciding for you which stories are important and which opinions you should have? Well, so was Donald Trump Jr. So, he and his team developed a new way to read the news: MxM News. It’s an app that ‘cut[s] through the censorship, mainstream bias, and institutional dominance that has left society divided and misinformed.’ MxM News provides you with information from all kinds of sources — ones that sway to the left AND to the right. ‘We let people actually use their brains,’ Trump Jr. tells Glenn, ‘and, you know, make their own opinions.’
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9PvjRDABgFY
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