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Covid 19, When Science Preempts Lies
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161 views • June 15, 2021
Truth eventually replaces lies. This is happening today as the science about Covid 19 is replacing the lies of the CDC, FDA, Fauci and the NIH, and WHO. The censorship of mainstream media has been exposed and doctors and scientists are stepping up to the plate to expose truths that are emerging. It is time for America's patriots to come together and stop the Covid 19 madness that is being forced on us.
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