Highwire Episode 274 - Dr Fab Mancini

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Life After Lockdowns and Mandates Paints a Destructive Picture For Our Children; This Side Effect of Covid Vaccine Should Have Every Man’s Attention; Take Control of Your Own Health, Live the Fab Life
Guest: Dr. Fabrizio Mancini
AIRDATE: June 30, 2022
https://thehighwire.com/videos/episode-274-life-after-lockdown/