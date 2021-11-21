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A Good Death? A look at euthanasia in the care industry - premieres December 5th on Ickonic
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2 views • November 21, 2021
Ickonic's latest original film, A Good Death? Premieres on Sunday 5th December. We hear the heartbreaking stories from people who have lost loved ones to fatal doses of morphine and midazolam and ask the uncomfortable questions surrounding end of life protocols in our health care institutions. A Good Death? Premieres December 5th and will be available to all to watch for free on this day.
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
https://www.banned.video/
Ickonic
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