James O'Keefe & George Papadopolous Discuss Deep State Bureaucracy

James O'Keefe and George Papadopolous Discuss Deep State Bureaucracy |

Okeefe Media Group: "This is all about them protecting the institution and not the constitution". George Papadopolous joins On The Inside with James O'Keefe weighing-in on investigations into slimy deep state bureaucrats









Subscribe to our podcast and listen back to our episodes on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Podbean.





https://open.spotify.com/show/162FNRzcG3Krog00AFzS8A





https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/on-the-inside-with-james-okeefe/id1728902125





https://ontheinsidewithjamesokeefe.podbean.com/

https://rumble.com/v4q9dx2-james-okeefe-and-george-papadopolous-discuss-deep-state-bureaucracy.html