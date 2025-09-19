Creating Israel Terror in the Middle East - Ian Carroll, Sept 17, 2025

I am sharing this video from 'Ian Carroll' on YT, with his description and link below.

This documentary has been in the works for a long time. Ryan Matta and I filmed this all the way back when I had hair and it feels even more relevant today than when we first had the idea to collaborate.

Ryan funded all the filming and editing of this film out of pocket. Please support his work by following him everywhere:

https://ryanmatta.locals.com/support

https://x.com/RyanMattaMedia

/ ryanmatta

rumble.com/user/RyanMatta

facebook.com/SHOTS-BY-MATTA-848727015527359

You can find me at:

canceliancarroll.com

https://x.com/IanCarrollShow

https://cancelthisclothingcompany.loc...

/ iancarrollshow

/ cancel.ian.carroll

This video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r02Ndxp2Mh0