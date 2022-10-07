Radical Left Eroding Integrity: The Biden Administration is exploiting our military by using The Department of Veterans Affairs to skirt abortion laws. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford is fighting back. Sen Langford of OK weighs in.
The Biden Regime exploits our military by using the VA to skirt Abortion Laws
