New Normal, Human Enhancement, Depopulation
Walter Veith & Martin Smith - New Normal, Human Enhancement, Depopulation - What's Up Prof? 26 Episode 26 we conclude our discussion on possible depopulation. We look at the new normal being advocated for life after the coronavirus and we discuss the possibilities of human enhancement. We also conclude our study on Revelation 11 and Revelation 18.
