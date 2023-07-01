DAY 1 - Exclusive Pre-Release Film Footage - '9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom' - Make History!

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A Whole Week of New 'C2C' Footage; A $54K Phase 2 Fundraiser; The UniqueOpportunity for 9/11 Truth Breakthrough! It’s Day 1 of 8 as we begin our C2C
Phase 2 Campaign for the Film Series 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom. Phase 1,
WTC 7, is “in-the-can” and in post-production. We’re NOW MOVING FORWARD with
the critical WTC Twin Towers part of the Film Series !! Over the next 8 days:
We bring to you the explosive testimony—never published before—from seven
experts: first responders, fire fighter captains, engineers, explosive expert,
structural & fire protection engineers, including some who testify to
encounters with armed men at WTC 7 who felt free to give orders to
firefighters rather than take orders. Gail & friends filmed us and the camera
crew in action on the C2C set in Washington DC, on her personal cam during
Phase 1 on WTC 7. We will be sending you exclusive pre-release film footage -
every day this week. We’re taking you “behind the scenes” because we want you
to know what’s happening on the film set and in the editing room. Here's a
sneak-peak inside and outside of our mock jury chambers, and our wonderful C2C
stand-in Grand Juror volunteers, and more. And that’s just THE FIRST taste of
the excitement on the set - with 7 MORE TO COME each day over the next week.
We have to raise $54,000 together this week! Co-Produce Phase 2: Twin Towers
Today: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?campai... This film series shifts the
tectonic plates of the 9/11 Truth Movement, and more critically, of public
awareness. It will be submitted to the U.S. Attorney's office and to a court,
as a Supplement to the original WTC Grand Jury Petition and Evidentiary
Exhibits. The Film Project is a partnership of RichardGage911 and the Lawyers
Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and features Attorney Mick Harrison, the LC911
Litigation Director, and me presenting the most comprehensive explosive WTC
evidence and legal analysis ever assembled. Mick, I, and the team are now
preparing for Phase 2 where we go back to Washington DC with our professional
film crew – the best in the business. (This is where YOU come in!) We are now
inviting each and every one of you to co-produce Phase 2 of 9/11: Crime Scene
to Courtroom. Co--Produce Now: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?campai... You
may not be able to make a film series with 2-dozen point-by-point episodes
like this one. But guess what? WE can! Mick and I, who have earned your trust
for our respective areas of 9/11 expertise, are showing up to do it for you!
So, it’s an easy stretch! For me, it started with my deep resolve about the
importance of 9/11 Truth - and giving my resources to a cause that I believe
in whole heartedly. Will you also contribute what you are capable of? Chip-In
to Make It Happen: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?campai... Mick, I , and
everyone at LC911, have been stretching ourselves financially very thin for
more than 15 years. But it’s different for each of us. It’s a matter of
finding our own personal giving level, based onour means, and how inspired we
are about our freedom in this country. Because—let’s face it—the Powers-
That-(shouldn’t)-Be are out of control; and it’s only getting worse. Where do
you draw your line in the sand? If we all participate, then its painless! And
we will raise the required $54,000 together THIS week! Here’s how it works: We
can ALL find our place on this giving ladder! Where is YOURS? $10? $100? $500?
(Co-Producers at this level get your name on the film series credits!) $1000?
Maybe you’re the one who can give at an even higher level because you
understand the importance of this unique project for a historic Special Grand
Jury and to wake up the public! TOMORROW on DAY 2: We bring you the EXCLUSIVE
pre-release film footage of the astonishing testimony of Eyewitness Patrick
Dillon: He was freaked out by large pools molten metal deep down in the pile.
He saw the FDNY Battalion Chiefs come into the lobby of WTC 7 where he was
resting with the other responders, who were followed by 2 military-clad masked
men with rifles, and who declared that the building is coming down and to “Get
out”! So, don’t miss tomorrow’s very powerful testimony for the grand jury.
And don’t miss the opportunity to Co-Produce this film series. Let’s get
started right now! Our film-crew is ready to spring into action, and they are
waiting on us! This is the time. This is the film. The world is ready for 9/11
justice & accountability! Thank you for caring! Richard, Mick, and the Tea
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