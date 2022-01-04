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Satan's Primary Target Revealed: The Destruction of the Family
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221 views • January 04, 2022
John-Henry Westen of https://lifesitenews.com joins The Alex Jones Show to break down what is behind the attack on the family and the break down of the family unit.
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