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Ivermectin works? Articles that say it does.
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50 views • September 03, 2021
Hundreds of studies have proven that ivermectin works. Propaganda has worked to stifle the effectiveness of ivermectin because it will disrupt the money flow from the “vaccines”. It would also prove that the “vaccines” were unnecessary and did not deserve emergency use authorization (EUA). The “vaccines” could not get emergency use authorization if there was an available treatment for Covid 19. This is why they demonized this generic product. Isn’t it interesting that they continue to squash its effectiveness just like hydroxychloroquine.
Dr. Trevor Marshall interview with Brandon Wey (physiological mechanism of Ivermectin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvASitqCsPk
Dr. Trevor Marshall interview with Brandon Wey (physiological mechanism of Ivermectin)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BvASitqCsPk
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