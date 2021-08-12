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Abrien Aguirre Oahu Hawaii Whistleblower Discusses Over-Labeling As Covid, Treatments Withheld &More
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20 views • August 12, 2021
Abrien Aguirre Oahu Hawaii Whistleblower Discusses Over-Labeling As Covid, Treatments Withheld &More
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/hawaii-therapist-whistleblower:0
Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/snvoNdcBzaAZ/
Abrien Aguirre worked in Oahu's biggest Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facilities in three separate covid units and he shares what he witnessed which is shocking to say the least.
Occupational therapists are health care professionals who work with people of all ages with various health issues. They work to adapt surroundings and tasks to help people live better with disabilities, injuries, or illnesses. They work in many different settings such as clinics, hospitals, and nursing facilities.
Puppet Governor Ige’s dictatorial vaccine mandates have backfired on the covid narrative as state and federal employees, healthcare workers, hotel industry workers, and other folks risk losing their jobs for not wanting to get the experimental gene therapy injection. A lot of people are starting to come out and expose the greatest scam of the 21st century as they are forced to move to a freer state on the mainland in order to work and support their families. The medical tyranny is here in Hawaii is coming to a state/city near you. God bless the whistleblowers!
Tim Truth
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/hawaii-therapist-whistleblower:0
Hawaii Free Speech News
https://www.bitchute.com/video/snvoNdcBzaAZ/
Abrien Aguirre worked in Oahu's biggest Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facilities in three separate covid units and he shares what he witnessed which is shocking to say the least.
Occupational therapists are health care professionals who work with people of all ages with various health issues. They work to adapt surroundings and tasks to help people live better with disabilities, injuries, or illnesses. They work in many different settings such as clinics, hospitals, and nursing facilities.
Puppet Governor Ige’s dictatorial vaccine mandates have backfired on the covid narrative as state and federal employees, healthcare workers, hotel industry workers, and other folks risk losing their jobs for not wanting to get the experimental gene therapy injection. A lot of people are starting to come out and expose the greatest scam of the 21st century as they are forced to move to a freer state on the mainland in order to work and support their families. The medical tyranny is here in Hawaii is coming to a state/city near you. God bless the whistleblowers!
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