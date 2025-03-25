Purple Street Lights Going Up for Under the Skin Biometric Tracking System

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luciferase is an enzyme that produces light through a bioluminescent reaction. It is found in many organisms including bacteria, fungi, fireflies and other insects.
Luciferase acts on a molecule called Luciferin.
Luciferase catalyzes a chemical reaction that produces light; a process called bioluminescence. It is commonly used in research to study gen expression, cell viability and more.
Bioluminescence is the ability of living organisms to produce light through chemical reactions.