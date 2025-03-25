Purple Street Lights Going Up for Under the Skin Biometric Tracking System

Luciferase is an enzyme that produces light through a bioluminescent reaction. It is found in many organisms including bacteria, fungi, fireflies and other insects.

Luciferase acts on a molecule called Luciferin.

Luciferase catalyzes a chemical reaction that produces light; a process called bioluminescence. It is commonly used in research to study gen expression, cell viability and more.

Bioluminescence is the ability of living organisms to produce light through chemical reactions.