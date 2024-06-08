© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, June 6-7
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«Vladimir Putin responded to a Japanese journalist's question on the issue of the Kuril Islands and the conclusion of a peace treaty, saying that Russia is not ready to negotiate with the Japanese government»