Rybar Live: Situation in Asia and the Pacific, June 6-7

50 views • 11 months ago

«Vladimir Putin responded to a Japanese journalist's question on the issue of the Kuril Islands and the conclusion of a peace treaty, saying that Russia is not ready to negotiate with the Japanese government»

