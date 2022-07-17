TLAV Covid19 VAX Clot Shots for Kids

The Last American Vahabondhttps://rumble.com/v1cdkxb-clot-shots-for-kids.html

https://www.bitchute.com/video/iyeZJbhfFCJe/

Clot Shots for Kids





This is an excerpt of The Daily Wrap Up 6/11/22





Full Episodes And Links Can Be Seen Here:

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/california-bill-allows-kids-covid-jab-without-parent-consent-self-spreading-vaccines-move-forward/