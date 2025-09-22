BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DESTINY ADMITS ₪ THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD [SHEKELS FOR SHILLING]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
45 views • 24 hours ago

Destiny admits to shilling jewish talking points for shekels


Source: https://rumble.com/v6zaly8-destiny-admits-quite-part-out-loud-jewish-shill.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_upp_a


Smooth brain comment:


(((Damn dude, you and NNR are falling for the same shit again.. He wasn't banned on twitch recently(was 3 years ago, you and NNR celebrated), and he was being facetious in this clip. "trolling White nationalists is my way of checking their IQ" is an exact quote he made a couple years ago when him and Nick broke up and groypers were rabid. It's still on his Kiwifarms page. Is Destiny getting money from somewhere? Probably, but for fuck sake, stop taking his blatantly obvious bait.)))


Ah...so he isn't taking shekels to shill yid talking points 😅

destinypaid propagandistshilling for shekelshasbarat
