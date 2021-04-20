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Branch Covidians, Socialist Distancing and Fascism 2021
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183 views • April 20, 2021
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Intro Vid: MASKING IN YOUR SLEEP - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/qvdFsAf8mZo
They Live Dr Fraudci: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1383891091166879744
The plandemic is a religion by Matt @statomattic: https://twitter.com/statomattic/status/1383961349248540672
Covidiots dance to Staying Alive with bubble on head: https://twitter.com/mariusknulst/status/1383723179470770178
98% of French teachers say 'non' to AstraZeneca: Mass vaccination centre offering jab to over-55s is forced to close after just 58 people out of 3,000 signed up: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9484107/France-Covid-Mass-vaccination-centre-forced-close-lack-demand.html
Meanwhile, in Soho, London. Yesterday: https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1383774703282581504
Taiwan, 23.5 million people, never locked down. Near zero stringencies, except some border checks. Covid deaths: 11: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/taiwan/
Fauci’s astonishing reasoning to explain case curves is “Texas is doing well because people are still following the lockdowns while Californians and other lockdown states are not.” (Fauci says you are speaking so fast I cant understand and the graphic is too far away he cant see it!... then Chair cuts off and doesn’t allow more questions): https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1383553315980464133
Oregon Health Officials Propose Making Mask Mandates Permanent: https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/18/oregon-health-officials-propose-making-mask-mandates-permanent
Ontario, Canada is now officially a police state: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1383163526710185985
Armed checkpoints appear along Ontario-Manitoba border: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/04/armed-checkpoints-appear-along-ontario-manitoba-border/
Ottawa police checkpoints into Ottawa: https://twitter.com/BoyerMichel/status/1384098701673521152
Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/thereds8/status/1383127208802320393
GLOBAL WARMING, OVERPOPULATION - From Resident Evil The Final Chapter. The red queen informs Alice about the secret file in which Dr. Isaacs presents Earth's future and talks about cleansing the world using the T virus. He makes it clear that the planet is struggling because of the human race (talks about how bible had apocalypse before and they’ll do it again, elites will survive by living underground) https://youtu.be/H4OXkoT81Jw
Bear Market (Monero OG) Music Video: https://youtu.be/OpY_DFQlxtk
WHAT IS THE BEST ALTCOIN FOR 2021???🔹ARRR PREDICTIONS & ANALYSIS 2021 - Contrarian Dude - Max Wright: https://youtu.be/vuQ-5hWNvkU
Doug Casey’s Take:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEJR3OAeHBNz7aGtFRZXArQ
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
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Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Intro Vid: MASKING IN YOUR SLEEP - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/qvdFsAf8mZo
They Live Dr Fraudci: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1383891091166879744
The plandemic is a religion by Matt @statomattic: https://twitter.com/statomattic/status/1383961349248540672
Covidiots dance to Staying Alive with bubble on head: https://twitter.com/mariusknulst/status/1383723179470770178
98% of French teachers say 'non' to AstraZeneca: Mass vaccination centre offering jab to over-55s is forced to close after just 58 people out of 3,000 signed up: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9484107/France-Covid-Mass-vaccination-centre-forced-close-lack-demand.html
Meanwhile, in Soho, London. Yesterday: https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1383774703282581504
Taiwan, 23.5 million people, never locked down. Near zero stringencies, except some border checks. Covid deaths: 11: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/taiwan/
Fauci’s astonishing reasoning to explain case curves is “Texas is doing well because people are still following the lockdowns while Californians and other lockdown states are not.” (Fauci says you are speaking so fast I cant understand and the graphic is too far away he cant see it!... then Chair cuts off and doesn’t allow more questions): https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1383553315980464133
Oregon Health Officials Propose Making Mask Mandates Permanent: https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/18/oregon-health-officials-propose-making-mask-mandates-permanent
Ontario, Canada is now officially a police state: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1383163526710185985
Armed checkpoints appear along Ontario-Manitoba border: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/04/armed-checkpoints-appear-along-ontario-manitoba-border/
Ottawa police checkpoints into Ottawa: https://twitter.com/BoyerMichel/status/1384098701673521152
Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/thereds8/status/1383127208802320393
GLOBAL WARMING, OVERPOPULATION - From Resident Evil The Final Chapter. The red queen informs Alice about the secret file in which Dr. Isaacs presents Earth's future and talks about cleansing the world using the T virus. He makes it clear that the planet is struggling because of the human race (talks about how bible had apocalypse before and they’ll do it again, elites will survive by living underground) https://youtu.be/H4OXkoT81Jw
Bear Market (Monero OG) Music Video: https://youtu.be/OpY_DFQlxtk
WHAT IS THE BEST ALTCOIN FOR 2021???🔹ARRR PREDICTIONS & ANALYSIS 2021 - Contrarian Dude - Max Wright: https://youtu.be/vuQ-5hWNvkU
Doug Casey’s Take:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEJR3OAeHBNz7aGtFRZXArQ
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