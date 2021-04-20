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Branch Covidians, Socialist Distancing and Fascism 2021
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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183 views • April 20, 2021
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Intro Vid: MASKING IN YOUR SLEEP - Media Bear: https://youtu.be/qvdFsAf8mZo

They Live Dr Fraudci: https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1383891091166879744

The plandemic is a religion by Matt @statomattic: https://twitter.com/statomattic/status/1383961349248540672

Covidiots dance to Staying Alive with bubble on head: https://twitter.com/mariusknulst/status/1383723179470770178

98% of French teachers say 'non' to AstraZeneca: Mass vaccination centre offering jab to over-55s is forced to close after just 58 people out of 3,000 signed up: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9484107/France-Covid-Mass-vaccination-centre-forced-close-lack-demand.html

Meanwhile, in Soho, London. Yesterday: https://twitter.com/JamesMelville/status/1383774703282581504

Taiwan, 23.5 million people, never locked down. Near zero stringencies, except some border checks. Covid deaths: 11: https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/taiwan/


Fauci’s astonishing reasoning to explain case curves is “Texas is doing well because people are still following the lockdowns while Californians and other lockdown states are not.” (Fauci says you are speaking so fast I cant understand and the graphic is too far away he cant see it!... then Chair cuts off and doesn’t allow more questions): https://twitter.com/aginnt/status/1383553315980464133

Oregon Health Officials Propose Making Mask Mandates Permanent: https://thefederalist.com/2021/03/18/oregon-health-officials-propose-making-mask-mandates-permanent

Ontario, Canada is now officially a police state: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1383163526710185985

Armed checkpoints appear along Ontario-Manitoba border: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/04/armed-checkpoints-appear-along-ontario-manitoba-border/

Ottawa police checkpoints into Ottawa: https://twitter.com/BoyerMichel/status/1384098701673521152

Tik Tok Nurses: https://twitter.com/thereds8/status/1383127208802320393

GLOBAL WARMING, OVERPOPULATION - From Resident Evil The Final Chapter. The red queen informs Alice about the secret file in which Dr. Isaacs presents Earth's future and talks about cleansing the world using the T virus. He makes it clear that the planet is struggling because of the human race (talks about how bible had apocalypse before and they’ll do it again, elites will survive by living underground) https://youtu.be/H4OXkoT81Jw

Bear Market (Monero OG) Music Video: https://youtu.be/OpY_DFQlxtk

WHAT IS THE BEST ALTCOIN FOR 2021???🔹ARRR PREDICTIONS & ANALYSIS 2021 - Contrarian Dude - Max Wright: https://youtu.be/vuQ-5hWNvkU

Doug Casey’s Take:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEJR3OAeHBNz7aGtFRZXArQ
Keywords
freedomlibertycovid19
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