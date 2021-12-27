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WE HAVE BEEN CHIPPED. AND NOBODY CARES.
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41357 views • December 27, 2021
Most of us are already chipped. This is the true if you use a "normie" phone. Things are moving in a bad direction with Big Tech, led by Google, pushing to track us with chip identifiers that will counter privacy protections like VPN's, location permissions, and pseudo-anonymous identities.
Is there still a way out? For now there is but there is an active move to stamp out our options.
Source: Rob Braxman Tech
Is there still a way out? For now there is but there is an active move to stamp out our options.
Source: Rob Braxman Tech
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