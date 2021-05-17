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Time To Bury That POS fauci For Enabling Covid & Woke Supremacy Out Of Control
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210 views • May 17, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Bury that piece of shit fauci - https://twitter.com/BLUEPRINT_Q/status/1392904386423058435
Moratorium loophole fauci exploited - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-16-nih-established-loophole-exploiting-moratorium-gain-of-function-coronavirus-research.html
The cover-up begins - https://100percentfedup.com/bombshell-wuhan-lab-deleted-faucis-connection-to-gain-of-function-research-nih-as-research-partner/
Moderna exec - https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/15/watch-moderna-exec-talks-about-how-mrna-vaccines-edit-genetic-code/
Here's the video from Moderna guy - https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609b6ff92cb3de234448ea8f
Vaxx in the 70s - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79925/the-us-has-been-through-a-vaccine-rollout-like-this-before--heres-what-went.html
Woke military - https://trendingpolitics.com/bidens-america-space-force-commander-fired-after-he-criticized-the-rise-of-marxism-in-the-military/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Here is his book - https://www.amazon.com/Irresistible-Revolution-Marxisms-Conquest-Unmaking/dp/1737067323/ref=sr_1_3
Cop fired for donation - https://worthypolitics.com/outrageous-this-is-no-longer-america-police-lieutenant-with-cancer-stricken-wife-is-fired-from-his-job-for-donation-to-kyle-rittenhouse-defense-fund/
Here comes more censorship - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-joe-biden-revokes-trump-executive-order-opens-the-door-for-more-censorship-crugg/
Another guy cancelled - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/i-upended-my-life-apple-newly-hired-engineer-livid-after-woke-witch-hunt-gets-him-fired
More woke supremacy - https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/14/university-of-california-equity-test-scores-admissions-process-sat-act-lawsuit-discrimination-diversity/
Here is his book - https://www.amazon.com/Chaos-Monkeys-Obscene-Fortune-Failure/dp/0062458191
Florida man fined $30,000 for his grass - https://censored.today/2021/05/16/judge-upholds-ruling-for-city-that-fined-an-elderly-man-30k-for-uncut-grass-while-taking-care-of-dying-relative/
California can't do anything right - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/unused-trailers-for-homeless-sit-empty-in-la_3814529.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-16-3&mktids=f4375d575e0e59fb4f9e744f578a633d&est=Z6cwoyPKH9afcONbEW1%2B9L6kk95gt5LDvkP%2B9tH8VHp3raqGHvmaim9P029Vi8s%3D
Cat jumps 5 floors like a boss - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v55PcFYeZ2c
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394064508574867456
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
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Sources used in video:
Bury that piece of shit fauci - https://twitter.com/BLUEPRINT_Q/status/1392904386423058435
Moratorium loophole fauci exploited - https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-05-16-nih-established-loophole-exploiting-moratorium-gain-of-function-coronavirus-research.html
The cover-up begins - https://100percentfedup.com/bombshell-wuhan-lab-deleted-faucis-connection-to-gain-of-function-research-nih-as-research-partner/
Moderna exec - https://welovetrump.com/2021/05/15/watch-moderna-exec-talks-about-how-mrna-vaccines-edit-genetic-code/
Here's the video from Moderna guy - https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609b6ff92cb3de234448ea8f
Vaxx in the 70s - https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/79925/the-us-has-been-through-a-vaccine-rollout-like-this-before--heres-what-went.html
Woke military - https://trendingpolitics.com/bidens-america-space-force-commander-fired-after-he-criticized-the-rise-of-marxism-in-the-military/?utm_source=ilmf&;utm_medium=klaviyo
Here is his book - https://www.amazon.com/Irresistible-Revolution-Marxisms-Conquest-Unmaking/dp/1737067323/ref=sr_1_3
Cop fired for donation - https://worthypolitics.com/outrageous-this-is-no-longer-america-police-lieutenant-with-cancer-stricken-wife-is-fired-from-his-job-for-donation-to-kyle-rittenhouse-defense-fund/
Here comes more censorship - https://trendingpolitics.com/breaking-joe-biden-revokes-trump-executive-order-opens-the-door-for-more-censorship-crugg/
Another guy cancelled - https://www.zerohedge.com/political/i-upended-my-life-apple-newly-hired-engineer-livid-after-woke-witch-hunt-gets-him-fired
More woke supremacy - https://dailycaller.com/2021/05/14/university-of-california-equity-test-scores-admissions-process-sat-act-lawsuit-discrimination-diversity/
Here is his book - https://www.amazon.com/Chaos-Monkeys-Obscene-Fortune-Failure/dp/0062458191
Florida man fined $30,000 for his grass - https://censored.today/2021/05/16/judge-upholds-ruling-for-city-that-fined-an-elderly-man-30k-for-uncut-grass-while-taking-care-of-dying-relative/
California can't do anything right - https://www.theepochtimes.com/mkt_breakingnews/unused-trailers-for-homeless-sit-empty-in-la_3814529.html?utm_source=newsnoe&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breaking-2021-05-16-3&mktids=f4375d575e0e59fb4f9e744f578a633d&est=Z6cwoyPKH9afcONbEW1%2B9L6kk95gt5LDvkP%2B9tH8VHp3raqGHvmaim9P029Vi8s%3D
Cat jumps 5 floors like a boss - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v55PcFYeZ2c
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1394064508574867456
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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