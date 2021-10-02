© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Back to Normal - Using Fauci's Own Words to Reopen - For Event Organizers -Getting Back to the Good Old Fun Times Using Thermal Symptom Detection
Follow
0
Share
Report
180 views • October 02, 2021
How a Block Party was Able to Keep the Attendees Safe - The Exergen is the only handheld infrared thermometer that does not require black body recalibration.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.