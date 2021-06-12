GOD'S LOVE IS GONE FROM THE WORLD...FORGIVE & BRING IT BACK...

144,000 Family Lines Enter Into Heaven. Each of those family Lines has Between 4 and 5 Thousand members. This means there are between 576,000,000 & 720,000,000 Or The “Myriads & Myriads In Heaven. The Vast Majority are husbands and wives Paired Up to become 1 eternal being in Heaven and count as 1 person and not 2. This is because women are eternal beings who are in a fallen state after Eve Ate from the tree of the knowledge of Good and Evil.

Sexual desire is actually a desire to enter into the body of women because they have this eternal body. By serving a man women become Holy and make their husbands holy because they are spiritual made perfect at the foundation of the World. Each of these men becomes Holy through the marriage relationship, a proving ground for the 144,000. To succeed they must read the bible according to the Law of Fruit Tree 3 hours a day for the rest of their lives until the Messianic age begins. The knowledge they learn is equivalent to the Mind of Christ/Messiah/Melchizedek. They obey every word of God in this life and have the knowledge of how to live 1,000 years. This video will identify them and what they learn and how they do it.



Love

If I speak in

the tongues of

men and of

angels, but have not

love, I am

only a ringing

gong or a

clanging cymbal.

If I have the

gift of prophecy

and can fathom

all mysteries

and all knowledge,

and if I have

absolute faith

so as to move

mountains,

but have not love,

I am nothing.

If I give all I

possess to the poor

and exult in the

surrender of my

body,

but have not

love,

I gain nothing...



Berean Study Bible



Does any one of

you, when he

has a case against

his neighbor, dare

to go to law

before the unrighteous,

and not before

the saints?

Or do you not

know that the

saints will judge

the world?

And if the world

is judged by you,

are you not

competent to constitute

the smallest law

courts?

Do you not know

that we shall judge

angels?

How much more,

matters of this life?

If then you have

law courts dealing

with matters of this

life, do you

appoint them

as judges who

are of no account

in the church?

I say this to

your shame.

Is it so, that

there is not among

you one wise man

who will be able

to decide between

his brethren,

but brother goes

to law with brother,

and that before

unbelievers?

Actually, then, it is

already a defeat

for you, that

you have lawsuits

with one

another.

Why not rather be

wronged?

Why not rather

be defrauded?

On the contrary,

you yourselves

wrong and defraud,

and that your

brethren. Or do

you not know that

the unrighteous

shall not inherit

the kingdom of

God?

Do not be deceived;

neither fornicators,

nor idolaters,

nor adulterers,

nor effeminate,

nor homosexuals,

nor thieves, nor the

covetous, nor

drunkards,

nor revilers,

nor swindlers,

shall inherit

the kingdom of

God.

And such were

some of you;

but you were

washed, but

you were sanctified,

but you were

justified in the

name of the

YahWay, YahWayShua,

Mashiach The Christ

& Melchizedek,

in the

Spirit of Our Elohim.