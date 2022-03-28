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The Map of Quantum Computing: Quantum Computers Explained
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185 views • March 28, 2022
DoS - Domain of Science.
An excellent summary of the field of quantum computing. Find out more about Qiskit at https://qiskit.org and their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/qiskit
And get the poster here: https://store.dftba.com/collections/domain-of-science/products/map-of-quantum-computing
With this video I aim to give a really good overview of the field of quantum computing with a clear explanation of how they work, why people are excited about quantum algorithms and their value, the potential applications of quantum computers including quantum simulation, artificial intelligence and more, and the different models and physical implementations people are using to build quantum computers like superconducting devices, quantum dots, trapped ions, photons or neutral atoms, and the challenges they face.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UlxHPIEVqA
An excellent summary of the field of quantum computing. Find out more about Qiskit at https://qiskit.org and their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/qiskit
And get the poster here: https://store.dftba.com/collections/domain-of-science/products/map-of-quantum-computing
With this video I aim to give a really good overview of the field of quantum computing with a clear explanation of how they work, why people are excited about quantum algorithms and their value, the potential applications of quantum computers including quantum simulation, artificial intelligence and more, and the different models and physical implementations people are using to build quantum computers like superconducting devices, quantum dots, trapped ions, photons or neutral atoms, and the challenges they face.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-UlxHPIEVqA
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